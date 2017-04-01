Like Janet Jackson, lets tell you 8 other celebs that gave birth at almost 50

With this, we went back in time to dig out some of Hollywood’s leading superstars who have proved that age ain’t nothing but a number.
From Kelly Preston who welcomed her third child at 47, to Halle Berry who welcomed both of her children in her forties, to Marcia Cross who birthed her twins at 44, let’s take you through a quick journey of high-profile celebs that got pregnant and birthed their babies at 40+.
Michael Douglas
At 58, actor Michael Douglas and his long-time wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, welcomed their second child together, Carys Zeta Douglas. They also have a son, Dylan Michael, who was 2 and a half when Carys was born.
Hugh Grant, 51
He may be the British hunk we all dream of in romantic comedies, but becoming a dad was a shock for Grant, who had his first child at the age of 51 with girlfriend Tinglan Hong.
American actress, Halle Maria Berry welcomed her daughter Nahla at 42 and son Maceo-Robert at 47.
At the age of 66, Hugh Hefner had his last child, Cooper, with then-Playmate of the Year Kimberley Conrad. He welcomed second child, daughter Alexandria, at 45.
Michael Douglas
At 58, actor Michael Douglas and his long-time wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, welcomed their second child together, Carys Zeta Douglas. They also have a son, Dylan Michael, who was 2 and a half when Carys was born.
Hugh Grant, 51
He may be the British hunk we all dream of in romantic comedies, but becoming a dad was a shock for Grant, who had his first child at the age of 51 with girlfriend Tinglan Hong.
Halle Berry, 47
Madonna, 42
American singer, Madonna was delighted to welcome her son with English film director Guy Ritchie, on August 11 2000.
Laura Linney, 49
49-year-old actress Laura Linney and her husband, real estate agent Marc Schauer welcomed their first child Bennett Armistead Schaue in 2014 when Laura was 49 years old.Hugh Hefner
At the age of 66, Hugh Hefner had his last child, Cooper, with then-Playmate of the Year Kimberley Conrad. He welcomed second child, daughter Alexandria, at 45.
Iman, 45World renowned model, Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid welcomed her second child, daughter Alexandria, at 45.
No comments:
Post a Comment