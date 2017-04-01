LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Like Janet Jackson, lets tell you 8 other celebs that gave birth at almost 50

Are you feeling too old to have a baby? Please don’t. Last night, music legend Janet Jackson welcomed her first child at the age 50. She gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa January 3, 2017.

With this, we went back in time to dig out some of Hollywood’s leading superstars who have proved that age ain’t nothing but a number.
From Kelly Preston who welcomed her third child at 47, to Halle Berry who welcomed both of her children in her forties, to Marcia Cross who birthed her twins at 44, let’s take you through a quick journey of high-profile celebs that got pregnant and birthed their babies at 40+.

Steve Martin, 67

He might have won our hearts in Father of the Bride, but he didn't have a child of his own until he was 67 in 2012 with wife Anne Stringfield.

Michael Douglas


At 58, actor Michael Douglas and his long-time wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, welcomed their second child together, Carys Zeta Douglas. They also have a son, Dylan Michael, who was 2 and a half when Carys was born.

Hugh Grant, 51


He may be the British hunk we all dream of in romantic comedies, but becoming a dad was a shock for Grant, who had his first child at the age of 51 with girlfriend Tinglan Hong.
Halle Berry, 47
American actress, Halle Maria Berry  welcomed her daughter Nahla at 42 and son Maceo-Robert at 47.

Madonna, 42
American singer, Madonna was delighted to welcome her son with English film director Guy Ritchie, on August 11 2000.
Laura Linney, 49
49-year-old actress Laura Linney and her husband, real estate agent Marc Schauer welcomed their first child Bennett Armistead Schaue in 2014 when Laura was 49 years old.
 Hugh Hefner


At the age of 66, Hugh Hefner had his last child, Cooper, with then-Playmate of the Year Kimberley Conrad. He welcomed second child, daughter Alexandria, at 45.

Iman, 45
World renowned model, Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid welcomed her second child, daughter Alexandria, at 45.
