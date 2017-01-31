LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Lifeless body of former Media Adviser to ex-Abia State Governor found a day after he was kidnapped in Owerri

Unknown gunmen numbering about five on Sunday abducted Mr Ben Onyechere, the former Media Adviser to ex-governor of Abia, Chief Theodore Orji. Onyechere was kidnapped by the gunmen about 8 p.m. at a popular super market in Ikenegbu axis of Owerri while in the company of his personal driver.

The gunmen, who reportedly trailed the deceased to the scene, shot the driver twice on the leg after he put up initial resistance, forced him out of the car before they sped off with Onyechere. The bullet-riddled lifeless body of Ochecere was found on a street around Ikenegbu Owerri yesterday, Jan. 30th

The deceased, an indigene of Imo state, was the former national publicity secretary of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA).

Confirming the incident, the Imo state Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Enwerem, said the kidnappers will soon be apprehended.
Posted by at 1/31/2017 11:06:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts