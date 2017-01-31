Lifeless body of former Media Adviser to ex-Abia State Governor found a day after he was kidnapped in Owerri

The gunmen, who reportedly trailed the deceased to the scene, shot the driver twice on the leg after he put up initial resistance, forced him out of the car before they sped off with Onyechere. The bullet-riddled lifeless body of Ochecere was found on a street around Ikenegbu Owerri yesterday, Jan. 30th
The deceased, an indigene of Imo state, was the former national publicity secretary of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA).
Confirming the incident, the Imo state Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Enwerem, said the kidnappers will soon be apprehended.
