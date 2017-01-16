LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

'Life has knocked me down a few times..But I'll always get back up and never stay down' - Toyin Aimakhu

Actress, Toyin Aimakhu has been sharing words of advice to her fans, based on her life experiences. She took to social media today and advised people to be with whoever makes them smile. In her words:
"Life has knocked me down a few times..I've seen things I never want to see again...But I'll always get back up,I will never stay down..And remember life only comes around once,so do whatever makes you happy,and be with whoever makes you smile.. Go out and stand tall..Love You Guys and have a wonderful week. #AlakadaReloaded"

Posted by at 1/16/2017 11:44:00 am

10 comments:

GALORE said...

Waiting patiently for ALAKADA😃



Her name is @Toyin Abraham oo....Hian!







@Galore

16 January 2017 at 11:46
livingstone chibuike said...

my dear kip moving on

16 January 2017 at 11:51
Anonymous said...

Available games if you do punt. Celebrate with us this
period
Next fixed odds would be available this week.
All interested should call or whatsapp us 09096046339
The odds are 100 percent guaranteed

16 January 2017 at 11:52
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu!Life has being knocking u down bitch no be few times please na since 1900. FROM A CHEATING BOY Friend TO A CRIMINAL BOY FRIEND EWWWW chai and the same life has turn u to be kissing small doctors ewwww again WELL KEEP POSTING ALL THESE SWEET SWEET TRASH ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT SUICIDE CAUSE THE WAY I DEY LOOK U HMMM na blood of habakuk go deliver u.
Freeborn wept for u!




















#sad indeed

16 January 2017 at 11:57
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu!Life has being knocking u down bitch no be few times please na since 1900. FROM A CHEATING BOY Friend TO A CRIMINAL BOY FRIEND EWWWW chai and the same life has turn u to be kissing small doctors ewwww again WELL KEEP POSTING ALL THESE SWEET SWEET TRASH ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT SUICIDE CAUSE THE WAY I DEY LOOK U HMMM na blood of habakuk go deliver u.
Freeborn wept for u!




















#sad indeed

16 January 2017 at 11:57
oki royalty said...

yes ,such is life, it has also happened to me, now that I picked up myself ,n I worked very hard,everybody want to be my friend ,they all looking up to me now,but they are thesame people who treated me like nobody.

16 January 2017 at 11:58
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

ISSOKEY.

16 January 2017 at 12:15
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

Any serious single lady here for a serious relationship should feel free and kindly contact and whatsapp me(08183165717)...please and please no joke.

16 January 2017 at 12:23
Chizzy Liz said...

****************/********Diz yoruba alaye with her thick yoruba accent**********don't get up bfr na*******sidon Dia ********na ur body go tell u**********who send u for 9ja ,????????

16 January 2017 at 12:27
Anonymous said...

The strong will always stand tall..it doesn't matter how many times u've Fallen

16 January 2017 at 12:49

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts