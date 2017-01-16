"Life has knocked me down a few times..I've seen things I never want to see again...But I'll always get back up,I will never stay down..And remember life only comes around once,so do whatever makes you happy,and be with whoever makes you smile.. Go out and stand tall..Love You Guys and have a wonderful week. #AlakadaReloaded"
Monday, 16 January 2017
'Life has knocked me down a few times..But I'll always get back up and never stay down' - Toyin Aimakhu
10 comments:
Waiting patiently for ALAKADA😃
Her name is @Toyin Abraham oo....Hian!
@Galore
my dear kip moving on
Yimu!Life has being knocking u down bitch no be few times please na since 1900. FROM A CHEATING BOY Friend TO A CRIMINAL BOY FRIEND EWWWW chai and the same life has turn u to be kissing small doctors ewwww again WELL KEEP POSTING ALL THESE SWEET SWEET TRASH ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT SUICIDE CAUSE THE WAY I DEY LOOK U HMMM na blood of habakuk go deliver u.
Freeborn wept for u!
#sad indeed
yes ,such is life, it has also happened to me, now that I picked up myself ,n I worked very hard,everybody want to be my friend ,they all looking up to me now,but they are thesame people who treated me like nobody.
ISSOKEY.
****************/********Diz yoruba alaye with her thick yoruba accent**********don't get up bfr na*******sidon Dia ********na ur body go tell u**********who send u for 9ja ,????????
The strong will always stand tall..it doesn't matter how many times u've Fallen
