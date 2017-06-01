LIB Special Report: In 10 years Twitter has NOT made any profit, but Donald Trump may turn it around

Popular microblogging site Twitter was created in March 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams, but over 10 years down the line, the social media app is yet to make a single profit.
It's hard for Twitter addicts to accept, but Twitter just hasn't shown itself to be popular enough. The problem is that Twitter hasn't grown much lately. And the company has never turned a profit’.
Time Magazine also confirmed Twitter’s failure to make profit in a February 2016 article that reads, ‘when Twitter went public back in 2013, it was an unprofitable company. More than two years later, that hasn’t changed. In fact, the company revealed in its annual 10-K filed Feb. 29 that it has lost more than $2 billion in total since launching a decade ago’.
But now, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Twitter.
Its no secret that American President- Elect, Donald Trump is an avid Twitter user. Tech analyst Michael Pachter says, ‘Trump is the best thing that ever happened to Twitter’.
There’s hardly a day that goes by without TV channels, newspapers and websites all over the world checking the social media platform to see what @realDonaldTrump is posting.
Trump even uses it to announce potential policy changes, bypassing the conventions of White House press team filters. Despite promising in November to be “very restrained, if I use it at all” in his social media use once he’s president.
Since he emerged President-elect, his use of Twitter has skyrocketed, picking fights with countries, companies and een the current president, Barack Obama.
With Donald Trump as the incoming American President with no hope of him quitting the social media network anytime soon, it could be the best thing that will happen to Twitter since it was launched a decade ago and maybe start making profits.
Trump’s use of the microblogging platform is raw and, for a person of his stature, unprecedented.
With all these qualities, Trump is clearly a huge marketing asset for the tech firm.
The big question is Can Donald Trump save Twitter? Or better still Can Twitter convert such a priceless endorsement into business success?
Time will tell….
Written by Adedayo Sowemimo
