Thursday, 19 January 2017

LIB exclusive: Meet Maje Ayida's other baby mama...(not Anita Solomon) and their son (photos)

From Toke Makinwa's book, 'On Becoming', we found out that her estranged husband Maje Ayida had a baby long before they married and before his other side chick Anita Solomon had their son. LIB went digging and not only did we find a photo of his look alike son, who is so handsome (he's about 6 years old), we also found photos of his first baby mama, Crystal, who is a stunning model, OAP and TV host from Trinidad and Tobego. See her photos after the cut...



8 comments:

STERN said...

You have a very good taste Maje, and I personally will choose this one over Toke. God bless u as u make the right decision.

19 January 2017 at 13:59
Chizzy Liz said...

********************** maje ix xo fertile****** amu ya dey lick big time ****** nawa o..... Anywhr iim go he go sign signature comot********* Oga calm down oooo

19 January 2017 at 14:06
lili p said...

This guy is a bad guy he has eyes for beautiful women

19 January 2017 at 14:07
Anonymous said...

linda pls leave this woman and her innocent child out of this. u have no right!

19 January 2017 at 14:08
BONARIO NNAGS said...

His baby mama is so cute.
Man is a serial sperm donor.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

19 January 2017 at 14:08
OSINANL said...

THIS GUY IS A SNAKE...

19 January 2017 at 14:09
Anonymous said...

Stern u are an idiot,Very big one

19 January 2017 at 14:12
Brown bear said...

Pahahhahahah I'm with you lol

19 January 2017 at 14:19

