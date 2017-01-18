LIS

Wednesday, 18 January 2017

LIB exclusive: Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor dies at 72

Legendary Nigerian musician, William Onyeabor famously known for his song 'When the going is smooth and good' has died.

His first son, Charles who is currently in Italy confirmed his death exclusively to LIB saying, 'yea, my dad is dead. He died peacefully on Monday January 16, 2017 at his palace in Enugu".

Before his death, Onyeabor had 10 studio albums, has a cult following especially outside Nigeria.



 
Onyeabor was a remarkably elusive musician who, in the 1970s and ‘80s made ground-breaking, futuristic, synth-heavy electronic music that was far ahead of its time.

In his first ever radio appearance on the Lauren Laverne Show on BBC 6 Music in December 2014, he said 'I only create music that will help the world'.

The late music icon is survived by 4 children and 4 grand-children.
7 comments:

18 January 2017 at 08:12
Nnenne George said...

Rip sir

18 January 2017 at 08:14
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

May his soul Rest In Peace.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

18 January 2017 at 08:18
Thywill Be Done said...

'when the going is smooth and good, many many people will be friends,' oh! I can't forget that song. He is a Legend for sure. Dear God, pls rest his soul.

18 January 2017 at 08:30
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May his soul rest in peace


...merited happiness

18 January 2017 at 08:34
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CHAII, REST ON SIR






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

18 January 2017 at 08:49

