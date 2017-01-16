LIB Exclusive: If it were up to me, I will change the name ‘Headies’ – Darey

"I think it is one of our foremost award shows. They have been around for over a decade. I remember hosting the first one about 10/11 years ago. It is one of the biggest reference points now alongside other award shows in terms of gauging the success or tempo of the music industry’.
Asked if he’ll change anything about the award ceremony if he had the power, he responded,
‘well, I have seen a lot of growth. But it gets to a point where you might want to re-organize and re-strategize and come out bigger and better. Maybe it is at that point, that is what I personally feel. If it were up to me, I don’t know but maybe I will change the name, change the look, and maybe change the award plaque itself. After 10 years, you know, it’s just like if you own a house, after sometime you might want to give it a new paint job or you want to change your furniture. The house is the same but you might want to break some walls, redecorate. So yeah, maybe if it was up to me, I could do all that’.
We also asked him if he thinks the Headies still has the relevance it had ten years ago and Darey said
‘I’m not in the position to decide or determine whether it is still relevant or not. What is important is that, they are still doing it and doing the best they can’.
