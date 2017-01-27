LIB Exclusive: Five Star Music arrests Harrysong

Let us be the first to tell you that the war between Harrysong and his estranged label, Five Star Music just got messy.
Reliable sources have just confirmed to LIB that Harrysong was picked up at his home this morning by Mobile Police men.
And he's currently being held on counts relating to breach of contract, fraud among other issues at an undisclosed location.
We are currently working to get official statements from the Five Star Music camp.
14 comments:
Bail is free my people
In Naija? Lol. Na lie!
In Naija? Lol. Na lie!
issorai..still waiting to hear chomching
#ISSORAI
Why are we like this in this country? For goodness sake breach of contract is a civil offence not a criminal offence. He breached, sue him, why call police, and the officers followed sef. Mtchewww
dis is jus funny
Liar!i don't believe this harry song trash.Why the madness huh? KCEE AND E MONEY ARE ABOUT TO EXPOSE THEIR SHORT BLACK DICK VERY SOON if this is true. I thought the guy don leave una huh? If una still want them because that's all i see in this meaningless arrest tell him or hire him when una need his assistant BUT ARRESTING HIM IS NO NO NO HMMM I CROSE MY LEG DEY DRINK MALOSA IN US HERE dey watch una useless move when una terrorist president don kick the bucket.
#sad indeed
haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
None of those offenses / charges are criminal in nature....except maybe the fraud charge...
Strange!!!
Nawa ooo why all this.
He's an ingrate let him feel the wrath of the law
breach of contract is not an offence... The Police is always being used for Illegal actions
Post a Comment