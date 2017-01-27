LIS

LIS

Friday, 27 January 2017

LIB Exclusive: Five Star Music arrests Harrysong

Let us be the first to tell you that the war between Harrysong and his estranged label, Five Star Music just got messy. Reliable sources have just confirmed to LIB that Harrysong was picked up at his home this morning by Mobile Police men. And he's currently being held on counts relating to breach of contract, fraud among other issues at an undisclosed location.

We are currently working to get official statements from the Five Star Music camp.
Posted by at 1/27/2017 04:02:00 pm

14 comments:

Davido's driver said...

Bail is free my people

27 January 2017 at 16:03
Anonymous said...

In Naija? Lol. Na lie!

27 January 2017 at 16:06
Anonymous said...

In Naija? Lol. Na lie!

27 January 2017 at 16:07
brainny said...

issorai..still waiting to hear chomching







#ISSORAI

27 January 2017 at 16:08
Anonymous said...

Why are we like this in this country? For goodness sake breach of contract is a civil offence not a criminal offence. He breached, sue him, why call police, and the officers followed sef. Mtchewww

27 January 2017 at 16:11
livingstone chibuike said...

dis is jus funny

27 January 2017 at 16:12
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Liar!i don't believe this harry song trash.Why the madness huh? KCEE AND E MONEY ARE ABOUT TO EXPOSE THEIR SHORT BLACK DICK VERY SOON if this is true. I thought the guy don leave una huh? If una still want them because that's all i see in this meaningless arrest tell him or hire him when una need his assistant BUT ARRESTING HIM IS NO NO NO HMMM I CROSE MY LEG DEY DRINK MALOSA IN US HERE dey watch una useless move when una terrorist president don kick the bucket.



















#sad indeed

27 January 2017 at 16:16
Vivian Reginalds said...

haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

27 January 2017 at 16:17
Anonymous said...

Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)

27 January 2017 at 16:17
Anonymous said...

None of those offenses / charges are criminal in nature....except maybe the fraud charge...

27 January 2017 at 16:18
Isaac GodSPower said...

Strange!!!

27 January 2017 at 16:19
Gideon Okorie said...

Nawa ooo why all this.

27 January 2017 at 16:20
Anonymous said...

He's an ingrate let him feel the wrath of the law

27 January 2017 at 16:21
Anonymous said...

breach of contract is not an offence... The Police is always being used for Illegal actions

27 January 2017 at 16:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts