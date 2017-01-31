LIB Exclusive: 2face is never concerned about people, he's just concerned about himself - Blackface

A few hours ago, Blackface renewed his bitter rivalry with 2face Idibia when he re-posted a lengthy piece titled 'Let us educate the illiterate' on his Instagram page targeting 2face Idibia and the planned protest on February 5, 5017. Read here
With this, LIB exclusively reached out to Blackface who defended his action saying, 'I don't think they should be thinking of a protest because we just got out from a crazy time, and the government is trying to fix the country. It's time to support the government and see what we can do for the country and not protest. They have been there for smaller amount of time and expect them to do miracles'. Read the rest of the exclusive interview after the cut....
LIB: Don't you think the present government has subjected several citizens to hardship?
This government? Have they forgotten there was a government before this present administration. If somebody has Pneumonia, you would forget the time the person was in cold. Just for us to be factual, what is he protesting about? I think he should do better things than protesting. He should protest with his music, if I should advice him kindly. Has he protested for his Local government in his state? They say charity begins at home.
LIB: So you think the protest is meaningless?
I think its a waste of time.
LIB: Do you think the government has really done well?
We can't start asking this government if they have down well, they just started. PDP was there for about fifteen years. Did they come out to protest why there was no constant electricity?, Why was the National Stadium being used for unnecessary occasions? Why were people doing things against the law? so Why didn't they protest?
LIB: In the post you shared, 2face was described as an illiterate for his move to protest against the government, don't you think that was harsh?
I'm not the one who wrote the article, but there are things he shouldn't go into because he doesn't know anything about it.
LIB: So why did you repost it?
I had to because people have to read what the person's opinion is all about. This person thinks like this. You (2face) don't think similar and I think a lot of people feel this same way too. Has Fela ever called people out to come out a protest against the government? You(2face) calling people out? You (2face) know what you have done to people and now you are calling them out, he must be joking. He is never concerned about collective people, he is just concerned about himself. He can't just be mobilizing people, nah nah nah, that is a fraud.
LIB: What is your reaction to the Professor that called out 2face over his Protest against the Govt?
A professor, you mean a professor called him out and you think he is daft? We need to call a spade a spade. I know you guys are going write a lot of negative stuff about me that I said he shouldn't lead such protest. But what am saying is that nobody should use the manipulative mind to tell people to come out for something that is not worth it. That is wrong.
LIB: Don't you think 2face is a leader in the society and will be able to convince the government with the protest?
Let me tell you something. Does 2face Idibia have a fruitful foundation? No, Does 2face Idibia have anything that has to do with Benue State? No! Let me tell you something now. Emma Ugolee is in the hospital. If somebody is a front runner what is he supposed to do? 2face is supposed to be able to mobilize people to figure out a way to raise money for Ugolee 's hospital's bill. If I want to do that, the radio and TV are not going to listen to me. You guys have to come out straight. I don't know what will happen after it but we don't have to do no protest. Let us get our mind straight, they should stop that and stop manipulating people's mind.
56 comments:
Shey all these allegation and accusations both the one posted by @goldmynetv on ig n this interview by blackface is becausr of the upcoming protest by tuface.lemme tell u guys una don fail we must protest come 5th of next month oh.tubaba all the way
Tuface come 5th of next month we match with u while haters keep hating
He has a point ..
👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 black face is on point with this one... I know some idiots will not take their time to read the whole interview before blasting him.
Get a life Blackface,stop hating on Tuface, he's a legend and you are....I don't even know what you are,you as a literate should show us the way forward...#badbelle
blackface never die???? anyway, he just want make dem remeber say he still de alive
blackface never die???? anyway, he just want make dem remeber say he still de alive
I think that black face has some mental history/issues
This statement from blackface is bone out of jealousy , a man who sees the pains of people and decided to for for them doesn't care ? OR not concern about people?
You who is concern about people what have you done for the PEOPLE .
I STAND WITH 2 BABA in the match against PMB and his anti people government
Blackface odiwka mad! I can feel envyness in his words... change ur ways mehn!
Why the tin dey pain blackface?
Blackface sounds pretty smart in this interview. The protest is unnecessary...
Who da fuck listens to a crack dealer like Blackface?? Dudes a wanker and a failed artist!
Can someone please tell me, what level of education does he (Blackface) possess? He is talking as if he has a minimum... Masters in one Professional course like that.
And Bill Gate didn't get much schooling, Mark Zuckerberg, Late Steve Jobs, etc.
Seriously, anyone who knows his educational attainment and which school should please tell me: deeptel6@gmail.com
People fixate a lot on education in this country. If he thinks he's better educated, why didnt he use that advantage to be better instead of every time lamenting? Even his name is brilliant...Blackface.
'I don't think they should be thinking of a protest because we just got out from a crazy time, and the government is trying to fix the country. It's time to support the government and see what we can do for the country and not protest.
I quite share his sentiment, you can't accuse Buhari and Osinbajo of embezzling our money, the drop in oil price affected our Economy badly because we failed to save for the rainy day.
When they were sharing our commonwealth with GEJ at Asorock with dinner parties coming in different names they didn't know they were eating their future.
Tuface return that car Akpabio gave you first before we could join you in any protest.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
I think the guy is high with ogogoro and weed as usual.
I beg go take back seat.
THE FUTURE OF PEER-TO-PEER IS HERE (AID EMBASSY). MAKE 70% TO 100% OF YOUR PH AMOUNT IN 30 DAYS AND 20% REFERRAL BONUS. START WITH SOMETHING SMALL IF IN DOUBT.
Please we shouldn't mind this guy looking for whatever he's looking for right now.
He should go back to wherever he's smoking W***
that may be true, visit webbians.com for more update
Jealousy definitely will kill this failed singer called blackface
How many people 2face don help for this country like Linda dey Don? Only God knows who dey read for am wey he take sabi say na Buhari be our president...
We know of several American Music Legends giving back to their Community/Country. You(Tuface), before you lead the protest, What did you give back to your community? How many student from your hometown are benefiting from you? Lead a protect against your governor and local government chairman first... Then we go from there
Leave 2baba alone black face. go do ur own tin u hear.
With your failed career, idiot black face,jelousy kill u, reason why u will never move forward cos of ur mindset
Blackface cant help it, I think he just realised dat 2baba is blessed and influential than he can ever think of, he should hang himself I think that's d best for him
make money online
$5 per referral
http://aidrevenue.com/?ref=271843
free join now
Which lessons we wan learn from 2face, promiscuous man, children out of wedlock, adulterous husband, na so he come Enugu 2006 for Polo Park dey smoke igbo for stage....
A very Clean & sharp Range Rover Autobiography with low mileage for sale lagos and a 2013 ford edge with 60k mileage for sale in lagos and a toyota avalon 2008 model with 58k mileage for sale in portharcourt for details call 08107095662 or 08155125194 for pictures and price. Pls serious buyers should call
This guy is a black fool. Weed has finished his brain. Conductor
Mstcheew pained nigga
Black Face Is Typically Sounding Very Bittered,2face Have Moved On,Do Same Or Find Another Career,Everybody Mustn't Be A Musician
ABEG BLACK FACE GO SIDDON ONE SIDE. HATING ON TUBABA SINCE 1960
STUPID SOMBODY!I SO MUCH HATE THIS GUY CALLED BLACK FACE OR BLUE FACE.
STUPID SOMBODY!I SO MUCH HATE THIS GUY CALLED BLACK FACE OR BLUE FACE.
You are nt a nice person
Gerarahere Men!! Jealousy Jealousy
This failed musician must sha use 2face to stay relevant. Yeye dey smell!
#weMustProtest
<< LIB Addict >>
I totally agree with this view.There are better ways to approach the current government given the shameful antecedents of past leadership than embarking on a protest.
My friend, why are you always finding faults, leave this gay. Do something reasonable for yourself and forget the past. Move on man
Its obvious that this idiot has smoked cheap weed on an empty stomach
Blackface is a stupid man sha,see frustration ooooo,is it tuface that keeps u this way huh,pls go to hell and let tuface be,so u are now a politicians huh an APC for that matter,no wonder ur life is like this,be very careful ooo bro.
Mumu blackface... So we didn't protest before does that mean we should remain fools forever?
I hate bitter people with a passion!
So u didn't write d article, then why did u repost it if not that ur opinion of d issue & that of dat writer is d same
Abeg; it's not Abt what we hear on d news or biased opinions but d raw facts on ground.
Am even sure u r groaning more within ur "literate" being Abt d economic hardship than 2Baba u r castigating. If u no wan protest; dey ur house joor....
I disagree with Black face.Good protest is good,bad protest is good.No outdoor protest in the face of lack of implementation of campaign manifestoes such as 24 hour power supply is bad.I support the protest.People are cashless and hungry.Nigerian females are turning to prostitutes. Tuface is a Leader and he is literate
SEE THE IMPORTANCE OF JUST ONE STEP
2 face is from Benue state and i lot of his people have been killed by Fulani herds men. I am guessing that's another reason why he has been inspired to lead this protest.
This is just what you get when your success surpasses that of your peer,blackface i used to love this nigga but mehnnnn,frustration no good et al
Black face with his black mind and black mentality has spoken.
black or red face, shut up, no wonder u remain crooked since when I knw u, protest must go on, this government can not offer you anything, just forget about any political/personal interest.
You have always been an idiot, two years and it gets worse? You still talk, I wish I can shoot u Bonario, idiot
He has a point meanwhile that protest tuface is planning might just be his way of drawing government attention to himself so they can call him and settle him.
Like seriously blackface what's your problem.....move on dear because 2baba has long moved on....i am sure he doesn't even know you exist. So much bitterness coming from you....oh I dislike this your level of jealousy for 2baba....you that has all the degrees in the world what have you done with it? Mtchewwwww.... guy try and rebrand yourself and start your career all over again.
dis Black Face is out of his senses why on health wld u stop protest on high $ rate and d rest beta go sleep
How does dis even mk sense?
...merited happiness
Blackface is a loser and hater. All talk no action fool. What did he study to call 2Face an illiterate? Leave 2Face alone and face your black and backward life! Silly and ugly guy. You dey beef?
protest is a national issue for the well being of all not for 2face alone, don`t mind distractors and fools,many homes are on fire due to economic hardship and we can not continue with it.
Post a Comment