Let’s tell you the meaning of Janet Jackson’s son’s name “Eissa”

The Grammy winning singer chose a rather unpopular name for her son, ‘Eissa’. Just so you know, Janet Jackson got married to her husband Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire and businessman, back in 2012 in front of family and friends. Pundits have attributed the chopice her baby name to her husband’s background.
The name Eissa has it’s origin in Hebrew, it means "Yahweh is salvation". Janet is an American superstar, but Eissa is not in the top boy names in USA.
Eissa \ei-(s)sa, eis-sa\ is a boy's name. It consists of 5 letters and 2 syllables. Now you are informed. Thank us later….
