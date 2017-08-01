Let’s tell you about ‘Facial Yoga’ and how your favourite celebs use it to look prettier

There’s been a substitute for ‘Botox’ and ‘Surgery’ for a while and it involves simple exercises to relax all 52 muscles in the face. Its called ‘Facial Yoga’.
Face yoga is a series of exercises for your face to relax and tone muscles. Seema Sondhi, Founder of The Yoga Studio, says, “There are approximately 52 muscles in your face, and exercising them helps release facial tension, neck and eye strain”.
Beauty experts also believe that Doing facial exercises, or Facial Yoga, is a completely natural way to make your face look younger by toning the muscles. Even if you workout regularly, you probably neglect these muscles. Just clenching your face muscles improves blood circulation which results in a clear, healthy complexion with a beautiful glow.
In 6 quick steps let’s show you some really simple face exercises
1. Puff Up Your Cheeks
Puff out both of your cheeks and shift the air in your mouth from one cheek to the other, 5 times. Then release air while making a small “O”. Repeat the exercise three-four times to keep your cheeks firm.
2. Stick Your Tongue OutNo, seriously. Stick your tongue out as far as it will go, and hold this pose for 60 seconds. Repeat 3 times.
3. Look Up at The Ceiling
Look up and pucker your mouth like you’re about to kiss something. Hold for 5 seconds, and repeat 5 times. For a more prominent jawline and high cheekbones, you can also stick out your tongue while looking up at the ceiling in order to stretch and strengthen the muscle
in your neck. Note: Return to a neutral position to continue the exercise every time.
4. Oh!
Drop your jaw to open your mouth, and make a small “O” with your lips. While keeping your jaw dropped, widen your lips like you’re going to smile. Keep repeating small “O” big “O” about 10 times.
5. Fish Face
Smile while pursing your lips, then create a fish face by sucking the inside of your cheeks into the gap between the sides of your teeth. Perform this exercise five times to firm and tone your lips and cheeks.
6. Bye Bye Crow's Feet!
This exercise works wonders to decrease unwanted lines around your eyes, also known as crow’s feet. Open your eyes wide, as if startled or scared. Pull your skin back while doing this exercise with the help of your hands.
