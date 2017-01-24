LIS

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

"Laugh all you want, my vagina is cured, my husband a happy man" says SA woman 'healed' with pastor's shoe

The woman whose vagina pimples was cured with pastor's shoe says she doesn’t care if people are laughing at her as she has been cured. See previous post here.  Kedibone Buffel, 33, from Caleb Motshabi kasi in Mangaung became famous after a video showing the pastor's shoe being placed between her legs during a service at the Victorious Faith Ministries Church, South Africa on New Year’s Day, went viral Kedibone said she doesn’t care what people think because her marriage had been saved.

"I had pimples on my punani and for weeks I couldn’t have sex with my husband. I was worried I would lose my husband of two years," said Kedibone. She went to the church service at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.
"The pastor asked for his shoe to be removed and asked me to put it on my punani," she said.
Kedibone said she fell to the ground and when she recovered she went to the toilet with another woman, where she saw her pimples had been cured.
"What matters is that I’m cured and my husband is a very happy man. I won’t mind being the pastor’s personal shoe polisher," said Kedibone.
"The Bible says even handkerchiefs and aprons that had touched Him were taken to the sick and their illnesses were cured."
Pastor November, showing off the 'miracle shoe, said he used it to heal the woman’s vagina as he didn’t have to touch her.


Source: iJOBURG
