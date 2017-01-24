"Laugh all you want, my vagina is cured, my husband a happy man" says SA woman 'healed' with pastor's shoe

"I had pimples on my punani and for weeks I couldn’t have sex with my husband. I was worried I would lose my husband of two years," said Kedibone. She went to the church service at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.
"The pastor asked for his shoe to be removed and asked me to put it on my punani," she said.Kedibone said she fell to the ground and when she recovered she went to the toilet with another woman, where she saw her pimples had been cured.
"What matters is that I’m cured and my husband is a very happy man. I won’t mind being the pastor’s personal shoe polisher," said Kedibone.
"The Bible says even handkerchiefs and aprons that had touched Him were taken to the sick and their illnesses were cured."
Source: iJOBURG
