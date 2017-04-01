LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Late Nollywood Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi to be buried in March

The Nigerian entertainment industry recorded the first death of 2017 when veteran Nollywood Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi died on January 2, 2017 after a brief battle with diabetes. 

Her burial has now been scheduled to hold on 2nd & 3rd March, 2017 and a committee has been set up to this effect. 
 

The BURIAL COMMITTEE include: 

1. Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje)

2. Taiwo Oduola ( Alabon)

3. Taiwo Akinwande ( Wunmi)

4. Wale Hassan (Iya Awero son)

5. Toyosi Adesanya

6. Sola Kosoko

7. Kike Majekodunmi

8. Yomi Fabiyi

9. Dotun Emmanuel (Ayoka)

10. Keji Yusuf

11. Shina Bankole

12.  Debo Alexander (Gov, Tampan Lagos)


 Condolence register for LATE OLUWATOYIN LUCIA MAJEKODUNMI(1956-2017) is now open at her residence 2, Saka Lane, Abule - Ijesha B/Stop, Fola Agoro, Somolu.
 
Posted by at 1/04/2017 07:59:00 am

5 comments:

Mail Guru said...

Mailguru

4 January 2017 at 08:08
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May her soul rest in peace


...merited happiness

4 January 2017 at 08:17
Vina Saviour said...

Noted

4 January 2017 at 08:24
livingstone chibuike said...

may her soul Rip

4 January 2017 at 08:25
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CHAII





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

4 January 2017 at 08:34

