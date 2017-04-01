Late Nollywood Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi to be buried in March

The Nigerian entertainment industry recorded the first death of 2017 when veteran Nollywood Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi died on January 2, 2017 after a brief battle with diabetes.
Her burial has now been scheduled to hold on 2nd & 3rd March, 2017 and a committee has been set up to this effect.
The BURIAL COMMITTEE include:
1. Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje)
2. Taiwo Oduola ( Alabon)
3. Taiwo Akinwande ( Wunmi)
4. Wale Hassan (Iya Awero son)
5. Toyosi Adesanya
6. Sola Kosoko
7. Kike Majekodunmi
8. Yomi Fabiyi
9. Dotun Emmanuel (Ayoka)
10. Keji Yusuf
11. Shina Bankole
12. Debo Alexander (Gov, Tampan Lagos)
Condolence register for LATE OLUWATOYIN LUCIA MAJEKODUNMI(1956-2017) is now open at her residence 2, Saka Lane, Abule - Ijesha B/Stop, Fola Agoro, Somolu.
Mailguru
May her soul rest in peace
...merited happiness
Noted
may her soul Rip
CHAII
AUNTY LINDA 👩
