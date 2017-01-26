Late Bishop Eddie Long buried in $100k casket (photos)

Late Bishop Eddie Long of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church leader Bishop was laid to rest yesterday with his family, clergy, former Gov. Roy
Barnes, Deion Sanders and others present and delivering tributes. He was reportedly buried in a $100k coffin, wearing a clerical gown. See the photo after the cut...
2 comments:
May his soul rest in peace
Wicked king 👑 Herod was also buried with a casket worth more than $20 millions in Herodion in his day. So it makes no difference. A dead person is a dead person
may his soul rest in peace.
Post a Comment