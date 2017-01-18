Landlord tries to bury juju in an external hostel inhabited by Unilag students but his goon got caught

A landlord who owns a hostel off Unilag Campus who asked his tenants (Unilag students) to vacate his building sent someone to bury some charms within the compound but the person got apprehended by the students. Read what the LIB student sent in.
"Linda, my Name is Michael, a 400level engineering student of University of Lagos , I stay off campus in a hostel called Medas owned by a Mr. John Medas, the landlord had been irresponsible since we paid, he failed to provide basic amenities like water, electricity, even the cleaners and security people resigned cause he failed to pay their salaries, only for him to come on 14th of January 2017 to threaten us that if we don't leave his hostel within the next three days he'll beat us up.
'One of the students in the hostel saw a guy that came with d landlord earlier trying to bury some charm materials, we apprehended him, please help us broadcast these message for all to see. Pictures of the guy and his charm are attached.
3 comments:
So Linda na police. U dint mention dat both of dem were taken to d police na Linda u first report to newscaster. Well tank God for exposing wicked pple, period.
My brother that's how Yoruba landlords do, but it's only their people(Yoruba's) that will run bcos they too do the same . So if ur one of them run if not stay an take that banana an eat u will see the man will not talk to u again .#NWA IHIALA
Unbelievable.
Post a Comment