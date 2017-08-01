"It's easy to roll it off and pretend like it's nothing but that would be arrant foolishness. Celebrating 12years of marriage is a big deal! Not because we'd like to show off but because each day we conquer together is a testimony of Gods grace.
The world we live in today celebrates all the wrong principles and ideals.. so staying married and being happy is hinged purely on God. We've been on our journey now almost 20 years and married 12 out of that 20. That is just God! That is TESTIMONY! I celebrate with you today @labillion .. I wouldn't travel the journey of life with anyone else. Husband and boyfriend of my youth, father of my divas, CEO of my fan club, my funny valentine, my dancing partner.. my prayer partner, my amebo partner.. my Jaiye Jaiye partner.. we've been through and still we stand. Here's to the next 60 years!!!!Olowo Ori mi xx Krk"
Sunday, 8 January 2017
Lami Philips & her husband celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary
4 comments:
Big congrats to dem. Linda take note!
Congrats to them.
WHEN EVERYTHING SEEM "OVER" REMEMBER THIS
Wow! Happy anniversary to dem
...merited happiness
