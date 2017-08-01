LIS

Sunday, 8 January 2017

Lami Philips & her husband celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary

20 years together, 12th wedding anniversary... Lami Philips-Gbadamosi took to Instagram to celebrate her husband on their anniversary today. She wrote:
"It's easy to roll it off and pretend like it's nothing but that would be arrant foolishness. Celebrating 12years of marriage is a big deal! Not because we'd like to show off but because each day we conquer together is a testimony of Gods grace.
The world we live in today celebrates all the wrong principles and ideals.. so staying married and being happy is hinged purely on God. We've been on our journey now almost 20 years and married 12 out of that 20. That is just God! That is TESTIMONY! I celebrate with you today @labillion .. I wouldn't travel the journey of life with anyone else. Husband and boyfriend of my youth, father of my divas, CEO of my fan club, my funny valentine, my dancing partner.. my prayer partner, my amebo partner.. my Jaiye Jaiye partner.. we've been through and still we stand. Here's to the next 60 years!!!!Olowo Ori mi xx Krk"
4 comments:

Juliet Iwuno said...

Big congrats to dem. Linda take note!

8 January 2017 at 14:26
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Congrats to them.

8 January 2017 at 14:28
Gideon Okorie said...

WHEN EVERYTHING SEEM "OVER" REMEMBER THIS

8 January 2017 at 14:37
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Wow! Happy anniversary to dem


...merited happiness

8 January 2017 at 14:44

