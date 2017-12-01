LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Lagos state police plans to arraign me in court on phony charges- Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore alleges

Sowore made this allegation in a new post he shared on his Facebook page this afternoon. He was arrested yesterday after a UK-based journalist, Lekan Fatodu, petitioned the state police over a report Sowore wrote alleging that he was used to launder money by former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode when he was in office.
15 comments:

dj banti said...

I need you in prison brd
U are very stupid
Godtakeover ur prison cell

12 January 2017 at 14:39
OSINANL said...

K

12 January 2017 at 14:45
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Phony charges huh?keep FOOLING UR SELF BY HIDING THE TRUTH,IF ITS PDP,WIKE OR FAYOSE NOW U WILL HYPE it it with ,LIE,SALT AN SUGAR IN THEIR CASE SO THAT APC WILL PAY U WELL. Fool like u. so u are still afraid to tell the general public that police are acting from the order from above which AISHAWO CASE HUH? FOOL NO BE ONLY ARRAIGN U TO COURT THEY SHOULD SEND U TO KIRKIRI for exposing ur pay masters. So u think this is pdp era huh? When u post any rubbish u want huh? U PEOPLE ARE WALL OF JERICO AND HURICAIN SO U PEOPLE MUST FALL.
















#sad indeed

12 January 2017 at 14:48
Iyke Emma said...

You never see Anthony yet. Idiot.

12 January 2017 at 14:48
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

#sad indeed

12 January 2017 at 14:49
Anonymous said...

what goes around comes around!OMOYELE SOWORE,you are the worst kind of rogue journalist that has the rare priviledge of roaming free till date!please enjoy your stay in prison!you always had it coming!

12 January 2017 at 14:51
Anonymous said...

Somebody should please tell this criminal and extortionist to shut d F up!someone simply paid the police better too!just the way you use your useless Sahara reporters to run down anyone as long as he isnt the highest bidder!MORON!

12 January 2017 at 14:53
Anonymous said...

NIGGER GOT SERVED!PAYDAY!

12 January 2017 at 14:54
Anonymous said...

This guy's bubble has to burst someday anyway!you cant continue the rubbish you are doing and keep galivanting around with ur illgotten immoral money!enjoy your time behind bars!asshole!

12 January 2017 at 14:55
Anonymous said...

Of course all na because you expose aisha buhari!its funny how buhari z a hypocrite.yet hell say his fightin corruption

12 January 2017 at 15:02
VEEKEE FRESH said...

his biz

12 January 2017 at 15:06
Anonymous said...

Serves you right. You contributed to install dictatorship in Nigeria.

12 January 2017 at 15:08
Chima Livinus said...

you seriously need to detained because you have caused more harm than to this country at large ... pay back time mydear thanks to God that it is happening under the Govt. you strongly supported...

12 January 2017 at 15:08
APPLE said...

It serves you right. Karma is real.

12 January 2017 at 15:22
APPLE said...

Buhari is not GEJ that you dragged on the floor and yet he did nothing. Buhari will deal with you because you came for his wife.

12 January 2017 at 15:24

