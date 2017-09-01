Lagos State governor, Ambode signs the 2017 budget

The signing was done in line with the State’s 2012-2025 Development Plan, the approved budget for 2017 is N812.998bn.
According to the Governor Ambode,
'our goal is to consolidate on the modest milestones recorded and propel Lagos to a path of prosperity. Our government is committed to prudent financial management and equitable allocation of resources for the general good and will ensure proper fiscal discipline in the implementation of this Appropriation Law. To successfully implement this budget, we need the cooperation and understanding of all taxpayers'.
