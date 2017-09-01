LIS

LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Lagos State governor, Ambode signs the 2017 budget

The 2017 Lagos State budget has been signed into law today January 9, 2017 by the governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

 The signing was done in line with the State’s 2012-2025 Development Plan, the approved budget for 2017 is N812.998bn.
According to the Governor Ambode,
'our goal is to consolidate on the modest milestones recorded and propel Lagos to a path of prosperity. Our government is committed to prudent financial management and equitable allocation of resources for the general good and will ensure proper fiscal discipline in the implementation of this Appropriation Law. To successfully implement this budget, we need the cooperation and understanding of all taxpayers'.

Posted by at 1/09/2017 04:55:00 pm

5 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

OK
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 January 2017 at 16:56
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

9 January 2017 at 16:57
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Hmm na wa oh! AND AN IDIO FROM APC CAMP would TELL ME THAT LAGOS IS NOT TOO BIG TO BE A STATE HUH? Hope they will revive their road,hospital and educational sector with the huge amount an seeing? 10% HAS BEING GIVING TO HIS GOD FATHER THIEFNUBU ALREADY EWW what a country. AS AMBODE TOMORROW ABOUT THIS MONEY U WILL BE SURPRISE THAT HE WON'T A GOOD ACCOUNT OF IT.
looters and scammers ambode is walking on paper,tv and blogs

















#sad indeed

9 January 2017 at 17:02
OSINANL said...

GOOD ONE...

9 January 2017 at 17:06
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD MAN.... ALWAYS AHEAD OF OTHERS





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

9 January 2017 at 17:10

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts