Lagos Police arrests fake 'soldier' who stole motorcycles across states in Nigeria

The suspect, Benjamin Okon, (pictured) who has been parading himself as a military personnel, was arrested by the policemen on Sunday, January 1st 2017, after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.
''The suspect was fond of intimidating members of the public under the pretence that he is a Military personnel. His hostile attitude made people not to associate with him, however, when we suspected his moves, we summoned courage to report to the police,” the source revealed.The suspect, who has now made a confessional statement during investigation at the police Command, said that he usually goes to neighbouring states to snatch motorcycles and that has an accomplice who received the stolen items from him to sell them to prospective buyers.
“I am an expert at snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public. I had stolen countless of Okada, which my accomplice had helped me to sell. I do travel far and wide across the country to perpetrate this crime. I robbed and sold looted items to him, and he subsequently sell them to some other persons. Once I bring the bikes to him, he will pay me off and I will move on to steal another one,” the suspect revealed.Lagos state PPRO, SP Dolapo Badmus, has confirmed the incident. According to her, the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation and efforts are in top gear to apprehend others who have connection with the crime.
