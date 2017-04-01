LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Lagos Police arrests fake 'soldier' who stole motorcycles across states in Nigeria

Operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected fake soldier allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles 'okada' across the states in Nigeria.


The suspect, Benjamin Okon, (pictured) who has been parading himself as a military personnel, was arrested by the policemen on Sunday, January 1st 2017, after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.
''The suspect was fond of intimidating members of the public under the pretence that he is a Military personnel. His hostile attitude made people not to associate with him, however, when we suspected his moves, we summoned courage to report to the police,” the source revealed.
The suspect, who has now made a confessional statement during investigation at the police Command, said that he usually goes to neighbouring states to snatch motorcycles and that has an accomplice who received the stolen items from him to sell them to prospective buyers.
“I am an expert at snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting members of the public. I had stolen countless of Okada, which my accomplice had helped me to sell. I do travel far and wide across the country to perpetrate this crime. I robbed and sold looted items to him, and he subsequently sell them to some other persons. Once I bring the bikes to him, he will pay me off and I will move on to steal another one,” the suspect revealed.
Lagos state PPRO, SP Dolapo Badmus, has confirmed the incident. According to her, the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation and efforts are in top gear to apprehend others who have connection with the crime.
Posted by at 1/04/2017 03:47:00 pm

5 comments:

Mail Guru said...

Mailguru

4 January 2017 at 15:50
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Ole! Fake and intimidating people on top! See guts


Long Live LIB

4 January 2017 at 15:50
dj banti said...

See he face.
Godtakeover

4 January 2017 at 15:51
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See his yoruba funny cunning face! PLEASE DO WE HAVE ORIGINAL SOLDIERS HUH? because i see all of them as fake because if u give them the same chance they will steal.I WONDER HOW MANY BITCHES HE FUCK AND HOW MANY INNOCENT PEOPLE HE BEATS IN THE NAME OF SOLDIER.
freeborn wept.






















#sad indeed

4 January 2017 at 15:56
livingstone chibuike said...

his cup don full

4 January 2017 at 16:01

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts