Saturday, 14 January 2017

Lady vows never to cook for a man again after the last one she cooked for saved her number as Afang soup

All you men sha!!!!!
livingstone chibuike said...

ahahahahaha

14 January 2017 at 19:18
obiora said...

Bitch plzzzzz!

14 January 2017 at 19:20
Vina Saviour said...

Can imagine how heartbroken she'll be

14 January 2017 at 19:23
Oghenetega said...

Choii...
Ur Father & Brothers must be a Scum too or How U see am..? BUT guys are not smiling O..
I'm sure He will save some with Nigerian Jollof,Fried Rice and Ofada Stew.. Hahahahahaha
Wickedness from Nigeria Fuckboys

14 January 2017 at 19:30
Emy said...

Then the guy will now change your name to 'NO FOOD'

14 January 2017 at 19:32
kunta said...

LMAO

Your soup sweet be that na, have saved a girl's number as Cook before sha..the girl can cook for Africa..lol

14 January 2017 at 19:33
Ohiren's Zone said...

Lindy,which one is all you men sha?...pls,all men are not the same....it's just her luck!...Hmm

14 January 2017 at 19:37
Anonymous said...

ROFL! So one man saved her number as afang soup and she has generalised all men? God will help her, and you as well, Linda.

14 January 2017 at 19:40
funmilayoolabisi5@gmail.com said...

Laugh wan kill me ooo

14 January 2017 at 19:50
Vivian Reginalds said...

haha na today? when ladies save guys' name as 'chidi sharwarma' or 'ebuka pizza' nko???
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

14 January 2017 at 19:52
Dammy Grace said...

My goodness

14 January 2017 at 20:09

