LIS

LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Lady stabs man who tried to rape her (photos)

A South African lady, Lizha Lee Mbuto succeeded in stabbing a man who broke into her apartment at East London and attempted to rape her. She was then rushed to Frere hospital where she was treated for little bruise she obtained on her fingers.

She revealed that her attacker was arrested at the hospital after he was found on the streets bleeding helplessly from the wounds he got when she attacked him.

She also said her neighbor who was caught up in the fight got hurt badly and is presently receiving treatment while the police have started an investigation concerning the rape. See another photo after the cut
Posted by at 1/23/2017 03:58:00 pm

15 comments:

OSINANL said...

GOOD...

23 January 2017 at 16:02
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh well


...merited happiness

23 January 2017 at 16:03
STERN said...

Tomorrow if that man use him 2 ear hear rape na run e go run

23 January 2017 at 16:04
Edwards said...

hmmm. why men like rape self??. when with just 200 you can get a good prostitute..... SAPHIRE MUNA you are needed urgently.. Emma2shy@yahoo.com

23 January 2017 at 16:09
Michella kurian said...

Serves him right

23 January 2017 at 16:10
Loveth Best said...

Serve him right

23 January 2017 at 16:13
Odibe Blessing said...

Good for the rapist....

23 January 2017 at 16:13
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

23 January 2017 at 16:23
Esther Norah said...

I am nt understanding dis ur blog upload Linda where is more photos after the cut. Well tank God for d lady. Women will have to carry fighting equipment since raping I becoming by force, period.

23 January 2017 at 16:23
Anonymous said...

Linda u don't read comment abi. Abeg work on your blog app. My data is finishing biko

23 January 2017 at 16:31
Vina Saviour said...

Serves the idiot right

23 January 2017 at 16:32
make money online said...

Awesome PS4 Games

23 January 2017 at 16:32
Oghenetega said...

Perfect...
She should have slit the Bastard son of a Bitch Throat. . Kilode.?

23 January 2017 at 16:33
Vivian Reginalds said...

very good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

THERE ARE TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY !!!

23 January 2017 at 16:36

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts