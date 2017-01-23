Lady stabs man who tried to rape her (photos)

She revealed that her attacker was arrested at the hospital after he was found on the streets bleeding helplessly from the wounds he got when she attacked him.
She also said her neighbor who was caught up in the fight got hurt badly and is presently receiving treatment while the police have started an investigation concerning the rape. See another photo after the cut
15 comments:
GOOD...
Oh well
...merited happiness
Tomorrow if that man use him 2 ear hear rape na run e go run
hmmm. why men like rape self??. when with just 200 you can get a good prostitute..... SAPHIRE MUNA you are needed urgently.. Emma2shy@yahoo.com
Serves him right
Serve him right
Good for the rapist....
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
I am nt understanding dis ur blog upload Linda where is more photos after the cut. Well tank God for d lady. Women will have to carry fighting equipment since raping I becoming by force, period.
Linda u don't read comment abi. Abeg work on your blog app. My data is finishing biko
Serves the idiot right
Awesome PS4 Games
Perfect...
She should have slit the Bastard son of a Bitch Throat. . Kilode.?
very good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
THERE ARE TWO SIDES TO EVERY STORY !!!
Post a Comment