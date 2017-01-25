Lady shares photos of a man who stole her ATM card and cleared her account
According to the lady, the ATM card was stolen on January 1st at
Idimu/Egbeda aixis but she just got his details and photos of the
culprit which was captured by the CCTV cammera. See the rest of her
tweets below..
8 comments:
Na wa o. Person must wise for Lagos by force
surely he will b apprehended
Eyah! Sorry o
I hope the thief is caught
Lib addict#just passing#
I felt like dis some weeks ago
...merited happiness
hmm proof?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
EYAAAA...
THIS IS SO SAD...
So sad. I pray he's arrested
dear traumatized sister. if ur ATM got missing/stolen since 1st January and waited until they cleared ur account b4 screaming out i must say i have no sympathy for u. STOP MAKING THINGS EASY FOR THESE CROOKS!!! Block the darned thing na
