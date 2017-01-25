LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 25 January 2017

Lady shares photos of a man who stole her ATM card and cleared her account

According to the lady, the ATM card was stolen on January 1st at Idimu/Egbeda aixis but she just got his details and photos of the culprit which was captured by the CCTV cammera. See the rest of her tweets below..


Posted by at 1/25/2017 03:25:00 pm

8 comments:

Tomisyn said...

Na wa o. Person must wise for Lagos by force

25 January 2017 at 15:28
livingstone chibuike said...

surely he will b apprehended

25 January 2017 at 15:31
Iphie Abraham said...

Eyah! Sorry o





I hope the thief is caught







Lib addict#just passing#

25 January 2017 at 15:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I felt like dis some weeks ago


...merited happiness

25 January 2017 at 15:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm proof?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 January 2017 at 15:38
OSINANL said...

EYAAAA...
THIS IS SO SAD...

25 January 2017 at 15:39
Vina Saviour said...

So sad. I pray he's arrested

25 January 2017 at 15:41
jmike511@yahoo.com said...

dear traumatized sister. if ur ATM got missing/stolen since 1st January and waited until they cleared ur account b4 screaming out i must say i have no sympathy for u. STOP MAKING THINGS EASY FOR THESE CROOKS!!! Block the darned thing na

25 January 2017 at 16:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts