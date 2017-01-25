Lady advises men to stop divorcing their unfaithful wives; says women are polygamous in nature

According to Facebook user, Nkechi Bianze, woman are polygamous in nature and that when a woman cheats on her man, it doesn't mean she doesn't love him. Read what she wrote below..
A recent survey reported that 62% of Nigerian women are unfaithful. That's to tell you that it's in the nature of women, most especially Nigerian women to cheat.
Cheating or not is at the discretion of the wife!
If as a man you find a woman who doesn't cheat on you, then you are just lucky. But stop giving yourself unnecessary heartache checking her phones and keeping a prying eye on her.
If your wife cheats on you, it doesn't mean that she doesn't love you. A woman can love and respect you but still cheat on you. It just means that she wants to explore. As long as she still respects you by at least being discreet with her sexcapades, and still plays her roles as a wife, I see no reason why you should get worked up over it. I mean, it's not like the vagina is going to disappear or change in colour and shape.
It is stupidity to divorce your wife just because she cheats on you. How many do you want to marry? The next woman might even be worse.
And remember that according to the Bible, if you decide to divorce your wife for any reason at all, you are expected to remain celibate for life, or till she dies.
I hope God gives our men the wisdom to understand that cheating is NOT enough reason to divorce their wives, or even complain at all.
Happy Monday everyone.
All Rights Reserved, © Nkechi Bianze.--
