Tuesday, 24 January 2017

Ladies, will you wear this bow bra?

Valentine's day is approaching and love is in the air. Lingerie brand, Bluebella is looking to cash in on the day with a quirky £38 bow bra that can be done up in a number of ways. The bra is sequel to a similarly quirky piece of lingerie the brand unveiled last year, The All Wrapped Up Body Bow - a giant satin ribbon in red, white or black which is worn across a naked woman's body like a ribbon on a present.

That piece quickly sold out and the brand is keen to replicate its success with the 'Body Bow' Alyssa bra. Bluebella chief executive Emily Bendell said:

'We were a little bowled over by the success of the All Wrapped Up Body Bow. 'We got record sales from a lingerie piece that half the fashion world hated - and the other half thought was funny, cheeky and outrageous. 'We wanted to repeat the success with a bold new design which retains all the fun elements of the All Wrapped Up Body Bow but more closely resembles Bluebella's modern design ethos. 'Like the body bow, wearers can tie or untie the Alyssa bra any way they like. It can be worn in several different ways to spice up Valentine's Day.
'It is a fun way for couples to stylishly bring burlesque to the bedroom because the bra unties so easily and can be taken off very sexily.'





Source: Daily Mail.
Posted by at 1/24/2017 07:20:00 am

11 comments:

Bonita Bislam said...

Lols smh

24 January 2017 at 07:25
Kate said...

Some and not all

24 January 2017 at 07:27
Anonymous said...

Nice one

24 January 2017 at 07:28
agunbiade sanya said...

well, if it will make me enjoy more sexxx with my shorddyy



24 January 2017 at 07:29
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It's sexy sha


...merited happiness

24 January 2017 at 07:42
Anonymous said...

It's for agbalumo boobs, not endowed ones

24 January 2017 at 07:43
Esther Norah said...

I will definitely go for the first one for easy access for my hubby. Cnt be Giving d man stress dis val period

24 January 2017 at 07:52
Odibe Blessing said...

I love d first one but others nah

24 January 2017 at 07:54

