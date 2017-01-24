Ladies, will you wear this bow bra?

'We were a little bowled over by the success of the All Wrapped Up Body Bow. 'We got record sales from a lingerie piece that half the fashion world hated - and the other half thought was funny, cheeky and outrageous. 'We wanted to repeat the success with a bold new design which retains all the fun elements of the All Wrapped Up Body Bow but more closely resembles Bluebella's modern design ethos. 'Like the body bow, wearers can tie or untie the Alyssa bra any way they like. It can be worn in several different ways to spice up Valentine's Day.
'It is a fun way for couples to stylishly bring burlesque to the bedroom because the bra unties so easily and can be taken off very sexily.'
Source: Daily Mail.
11 comments:
Lols smh
Some and not all
Nice one
well, if it will make me enjoy more sexxx with my shorddyy
It's sexy sha
...merited happiness
It's for agbalumo boobs, not endowed ones
I will definitely go for the first one for easy access for my hubby. Cnt be Giving d man stress dis val period
I love d first one but others nah
