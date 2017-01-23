LIS

Monday, 23 January 2017

Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend A$ap Rocky hang out in Paris (photos)

Kendall Jenner, 21, was on Sunday spotted walking the streets of Paris with her rumored boyfriend, rapper, A$ap Rocky, 28. The pair haven't done anything to confirm or deny the dating rumours.

They were seen shopping at flea market in Paris on Sunday, days after Kendall walked the runway at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018. More photos after the cut...

 

47 comments:

Anonymous said...

kendall not kylie

23 January 2017 at 13:15
Anonymous said...

Kylie or Kendall?

23 January 2017 at 13:15
Anonymous said...

Cool...

23 January 2017 at 13:17
nancy said...

kendall u mean.

23 January 2017 at 13:17
abiye cookey said...

Kylie abiye kendall

23 January 2017 at 13:18
Shunn ben said...

Me fine pass D guy self.

23 January 2017 at 13:18
Jojo said...

Kendall.... Not kylie

23 January 2017 at 13:18
junia said...

Linda Kylie or Kendall

23 January 2017 at 13:19
ngozi said...

I think u meant to say Kendel. ohh well. whatever rocks her boat

23 January 2017 at 13:26
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...its Kendall not Kylie

23 January 2017 at 13:39
Shennel said...

Kendal Linda, not Kylie

23 January 2017 at 13:48
Anonymous said...

Kendal pls

23 January 2017 at 13:48
Anonymous said...

Is this not kendall....

23 January 2017 at 13:49
anami said...

Its Kendall, not Kylie

23 January 2017 at 13:51
Anonymous said...

Did she break up with tyga?

23 January 2017 at 14:00
Ladi Michael said...

Kendall not Kylie madam Linda.

23 January 2017 at 14:07
Deific Ailende said...

Kylie Jenner????
Kylie????
Linda, you sure say you or the people wey dey write for you no dey smoke weed???

23 January 2017 at 14:11
Dora Michael said...

Kendal

23 January 2017 at 14:11
Deific Ailende said...

Kylie Jenner????
Kylie????
Linda, you sure say you or the people wey dey write for you no dey smoke weed???

23 January 2017 at 14:11
otobrise ojevwe said...

It's kendell jenner not kylie. Linda I need to be paid for this correction

23 January 2017 at 14:11
Adebusayo Adepoju said...

uhm.. mama!that's Kendall ma not Kylie.

23 January 2017 at 14:15
tyler akwari said...

That's Kendall tho

23 January 2017 at 14:17
Anonymous said...

kendell Jenner and kylie linda haba

23 January 2017 at 14:17
Anonymous said...

Linda is just too obssesed with kylie

23 January 2017 at 14:18
Anonymous said...

Linda it's Kendall

23 January 2017 at 14:24
Sparkle said...

Kendall not Kylie, hire someone to edit for u.

23 January 2017 at 14:25
Ovi said...

Its Kendall Jenner not Kylie Jenner... since aunty linda posted that she would be employing new hands i started seeing many mistakes on LIB....... just saying oh, God bless the team shall i know its not easy

23 January 2017 at 14:27
Anonymous said...

Linda. That's not Kylie

23 January 2017 at 14:33
Anonymous said...

Linda please correct the name, Kendall not Kylie.

23 January 2017 at 14:33
Anonymous said...

Lol...this na Kendal

23 January 2017 at 14:34
Anonymous said...

It's Kendall not Kylie.

23 January 2017 at 14:35
Mokogwu Philip said...

sister Linda this is not Kylie na..but Kendall

23 January 2017 at 14:35
Anonymous said...

This is Kendall naw. You guys should proofread before posting because I'm assuming it's an error.

23 January 2017 at 14:40
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...Kylie? ?

23 January 2017 at 14:43
Anonymous said...

That is Kendall not Kylie

23 January 2017 at 14:48
TheDoc said...

their news doesn't interest me but i'm sure you mean KENDALL, not Kylie

23 January 2017 at 14:48
Her Majesty said...

Linda nkem, Kendell not Kylie

23 January 2017 at 14:49
Anonymous said...

How is this Kylie?

23 January 2017 at 14:55
forex signals said...

This is Kendall Jenner, not Kylie. Correct yourself

23 January 2017 at 14:56
Lucy Jackson said...

Kylie abi Kendall

23 January 2017 at 14:57
Adanna Kristie said...

That is Kendall not Kylie

23 January 2017 at 14:57
Vivian Reginalds said...

sexy kendall
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:13
Anonymous said...

Lindas team, please kindly proof read before posting...

23 January 2017 at 15:13
bisous said...

LindiwayLindiway ibiakwa na kendal n t Kylie

23 January 2017 at 15:15
Hanie Ben said...

Hmmmmm

23 January 2017 at 15:27
Anonymous said...

Linda Ikeji... I think you should also pay attention to your blog as this is what brought you to the limelight. If you designated your blog to someone else, then you have to be sure the person is capable. Typing "Kylie" instead of "Kendall" repeatedly makes it obvious you are not the one blogging and the person blogging is obviously not capable! Fix it.

23 January 2017 at 15:41

