Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend A$ap Rocky hang out in Paris (photos)

Kendall Jenner, 21, was on Sunday
spotted walking the streets of Paris with her rumored boyfriend, rapper, A$ap Rocky, 28. The pair haven't done anything to confirm or deny the dating rumours.
They were seen shopping at flea market in Paris on Sunday
, days after Kendall walked the runway at the Givenchy Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018. More photos after the cut...
