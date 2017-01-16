LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Kylie Cosmetics in Nigeria now: The sexiest way in fashion and glamour

Kylie Jenner (Kardashian) has launched her products in Nigeria and the first of its kind. This platform is to showcase all her brands in the cosmetics industry. This classical avenue is to give a better and more glamorous sexy look to the Nigerian Woman: Classy and Gorgeous.

Another secret weapon to help you create the perfect 'Kylie Lip and face; Every Nigerian Woman will continue to remain pretty and beautiful with added sexy-look cosmetics from Kylie. There are different Kylie cosmetics:

Holiday edition:


KYshadow Kits:



 Matte Lip Kits:




 Matte Single (Gloss):


 12 Pencil Lip-Liner pack:


These brands add an ultra-dramatic look; the extremely long wearing lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients for a comfortable, emollient and silky feel that does not dry your lips out. The KYshadow kit pressed powder eye shadows are talc and paraben free, have medium buildable coverage and a velvety smooth texture.

Kindly visit our website: www.kyliecosmetics.com.ng or Speak with our Customer Service Representative for enquiries and placement of orders. We deliver nationwide and payment on delivery option is available.

Call/Whatsapp: 09090163570, 09090163580, 09090163577, 08171227300.
BBM:2C015C85
Strictly Whatsapp: +16315759430

You can follow us on our social media handles to get the latest of Kylie products:
 Facebook: KYcosmetics Nigeria
 Instagram: @kyliecosmeticsnigeria
 Twitter: @kylieco_Nigeria
Posted by at 1/16/2017 05:36:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts