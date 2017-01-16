LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Kourtney Kardashian flashes nipple in see through lingerie on date night with former rumored flame, Justin Bieber (photos)

Kourtney Kardashian who was once rumoured to have had a fling with Justin Bieber was seen on Saturday night as she enjoyed a late-night catch up with the 22-year old at The Peppermint Club.

The mother of three was dressed in black silk pyjamas, with the shirt unbuttoned to reveal her see through lingerie.

Her nipple was put on display and also her stomach which is slightly bulgy, giving credence to the speculations that she might be expecting baby number four.

The nightwear ensemble Kourtney wore for the night out with Bieber had been the dress code for the pyjama party to celebrate the birthday of Cash Warren (Jessica Alba's husband) which Kourtney attended earlier that evening.

More photos below;





Oghenetega said...

Hmmmmm..
They should enjoy .. The Children Father Na Kuku Traitor.

16 January 2017 at 13:26
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

16 January 2017 at 13:30
Anonymous said...

The kardashian sisters need Jesus...

16 January 2017 at 13:32
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

GOOD FOR HER.

16 January 2017 at 13:48
