Kourtney Kardashian flashes nipple in see through lingerie on date night with former rumored flame, Justin Bieber (photos)

The mother of three was dressed in black silk pyjamas, with the shirt unbuttoned to reveal her see through lingerie.
Her nipple was put on display and also her stomach which is slightly bulgy, giving credence to the speculations that she might be expecting baby number four.
The nightwear ensemble Kourtney wore for the night out with Bieber had been the dress code for the pyjama party to celebrate the birthday of Cash Warren (Jessica Alba's husband) which Kourtney attended earlier that evening.
More photos below;
5 comments:
Hmmmmm..
They should enjoy .. The Children Father Na Kuku Traitor.
mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
The kardashian sisters need Jesus...
GOOD FOR HER.
