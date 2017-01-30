LIS

Monday, 30 January 2017

Kirk Franklin clapsback at a troll who insinuated his daughter would be harmed by Muslim refugees

Following US President, Donald Trump's temporary ban on seven Muslim countries, gospel singer, Kirk Franklin took to his twitter page to voice his displeasure with the above tweet. A troll decided to be disrespectful by telling him to leave his door unlocked and insinuated that his daughter would be hurt by the refugees. Kirk wasn't here for that and gave him an epic clapback! Read the convo after the cut..


9 comments:

Carina K Jacob said...

Beautiful response!

30 January 2017 at 08:16
Hrm Paul said...

Epic clap back simply put he has a gun and he won't hesitate to blast off

30 January 2017 at 08:21
Gideon Okorie said...

30 January 2017 at 08:23
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMMM





AUNTY LINDA 👩






30 January 2017 at 08:38
Abosede Ojuade said...

Seen.

30 January 2017 at 08:38
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

30 January 2017 at 08:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 January 2017 at 08:45
Ide. said...

This is serious oh

30 January 2017 at 09:02
Anonymous said...

Perhaps Kirk Franklin is equally saying that God should have sat at a table and dialogued with the devil after the great rebellion. Such a shame that even christians are immersed in ignorance and foolishness of the world.... not knowing that the fulfillment of an agenda by nations could only be sustained and implemented by the ignorance of the people. What's in the Bible that isn't playing out right in front of us all. Oh! Some haven't the slightest idea because their foundation has nothing to do with the Holy scriptures.

30 January 2017 at 09:12

