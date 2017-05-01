King Sunny Ade, Beyonce, Travis Scot to perform at 2017 Coachella Festival in America

The line up for the 2017 edition of the famous Coachella Festival has been announced and Nigerian music legend King Sunny Ade will be one of the performers this year.
Since it began in 1999, the festival has grown to be a global event of repute and this year’s edition will hold between April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2017.
King Sunny Ade will perform on the Sundays of April 16 and 23, 2017. Other performers at the festival include Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Beyonce, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled, Tory Lanes, Hans Zimmer, Radiohead and more.
