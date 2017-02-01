King Kong! 30-year-old man marries two wives same day in Nassarawa State. Check out their pre-wedding photos

30-year-old Isyaka Dahiru married two women on New Year’s eve, December 31, which brings the number of his wives to three.Dahiru, a graduate of Accountancy from Federal Polytechnic, Nassarawa, took to his Facebook page to share his pre-wedding photos with the two brides, Khadijat and Rashida.
"The family of late Mallam Dahiru Ahmed invites the general public to the weeding fatiha of his son Isyaka Dahiru (Smiling Judge) and Khadijat and Rashida, which is scheduled to take place on 31/12/2016 at Muhd Adi residence behind RCM School Doma, off Ruttu Road by 10am." the announcement reads.
The second wedding took place an hour later at Sakora Dakashi Street off Lafia Road, while reception followed immediately at the groom’s residence along Lafia Road in Doma Local Government Area.
No comments:
Post a Comment