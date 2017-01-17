Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner step out in sexy sheer dresses for Ocean Eight Cameo in NYC

Queen of social media, mother of 2, wife and business woman, Kim Kardashian and her sister,model, Kendall Jenner, stepped out in see-through dresses to the set of Ocean's Eight in New York City on Monday night.
The sisters looked sexy in their sheer lace gowns for their big-screen cameo.
The baby of the house, Kylie Jenner, who was also included in the Kardashian cameo showed up. More photos after the cut...
3 comments:
Her face is changing too . It's becoming more like a sculpture, a moulded image.. it's like she spend more of her time and money these days romancing the botched doctors..
She's back with a Bang...
I LOVE D KARDASHIANS NOW THEY ARE IN OCEANS EIGHT WOW............. HATERS GO AND DIE MORE MONEY TO THEIR POCKETS ..KIM LOOKS SO GOOD AND FLAWLESS......... BAD BELLE PPLE HUG TRANSFORMER MBOK............
Post a Comment