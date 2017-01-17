LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner step out in sexy sheer dresses for Ocean Eight Cameo in NYC

Queen of social media, mother of 2, wife and business woman, Kim Kardashian and her sister,model, Kendall Jenner, stepped out in see-through dresses to the set of Ocean's Eight in New York City on Monday night. The sisters looked sexy in their sheer lace gowns for their big-screen cameo. The baby of the house, Kylie Jenner, who was also included in the Kardashian cameo showed up. More photos after the cut...




Posted by at 1/17/2017 07:20:00 am

3 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Her face is changing too . It's becoming more like a sculpture, a moulded image.. it's like she spend more of her time and money these days romancing the botched doctors..

17 January 2017 at 08:02
Oghenetega said...

She's back with a Bang...

17 January 2017 at 08:24
Anonymous said...

I LOVE D KARDASHIANS NOW THEY ARE IN OCEANS EIGHT WOW............. HATERS GO AND DIE MORE MONEY TO THEIR POCKETS ..KIM LOOKS SO GOOD AND FLAWLESS......... BAD BELLE PPLE HUG TRANSFORMER MBOK............

17 January 2017 at 08:27

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts