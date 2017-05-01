LIS

LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Kim K steps out in very distressed jeans for lunch

Kim Kardashian's gradually returning to her former lifestyle before the Paris robbery incident. She was seen out for lunch with songwriting legend, Carole Bayer Sager, flanked by massive bodyguards on Wednesday in Bel-Air. She stepped out in massively ripped jeans with little more makeup.
Posted by at 1/05/2017 08:48:00 am

4 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

not jus distressed but also rough

5 January 2017 at 08:53
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dis one na madness


...merited happiness

5 January 2017 at 09:05
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Cute. Earn some cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Saturday 7th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com  

5 January 2017 at 09:11
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

5 January 2017 at 09:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts