Kidnappers of Nigerian-Turkish College students and teachers demand N1.2b ransom

The abductors of students and employees of the Nigerian Turlish International College (NTIC) Isheri, Ogun State, are demanding the sum of N1.2 billion ransom for the victims to be released.
The gunmen invaded the school last Friday night and abducted eight people, including two Junior Secondary School (JSS) students, one Senior Secondary School (SSS) students, two Turkish employees and three Nigerian workers (read here).
They reportedly dug through the school fence and entered through the back door. The victims were taken away in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.According to detectives, the kidnappers placed a N300 million ransom on each of the Turkish nationals and N100 million on each of the six other victims. Father to one of the kidnapped female students confirmed he has been contacted by the kidnappers but pleaded that his name and family should be protected, considering the delicate nature of the case.
He further disclosed that the kidnappers used the victim's mobile phones to call their relatives for the ransom. The Public Relations Officer, Ogun Police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said police were on the matter.
Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has assured parents and relatives of the victims of prompt action to ensure their safe and immediate release.
"I want to assure our people that they should keep calm, they will be rescued within a short time," said the Deputy Governor, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, who visited the school at the weekend. "I know how the feel right now. The government will not neglect them to their fate" she added
This is really sad. Look at what this country has turned to, criminals are demanding 1.2 billion Naira Jesus. Soon Nigerians will be sending their kids abroad for Nursery and Primary school. Only God knows what those families are going through.
