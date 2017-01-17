Kidnapper killed while attempting to abduct wife of Ondo State Monarch

During the chase, the kidnappers panicked and ran into the bush, abandoning their victim, but the security operatives gave chase which resulted in a shootout, leading to the death of one of the kidnappers while the others escaped.
The Ondo State Police Command Spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying;
“Immediately the command received the information about the monarch’s wife’s abduction, a team of policemen went after the kidnappers in conjunction with the local hunters."He also revealed Grace was unhurt and efforts are being made to catch up with the rest of the gang who got away.
No comments:
Post a Comment