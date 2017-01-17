LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Kidnapper killed while attempting to abduct wife of Ondo State Monarch

A man believed to be a kidnapper has been shot dead following an attempt to kidnap Grace Faduyile, the wife of the traditional ruler of Ikoya in Okitipupa, Oba Gabriel Babatunde Faduyile, on Sunday. The deceased and his gang members had initially succeeded in kidnapping Grace Faduyile and were making their escape before the police got wind of the crime and gave chase.
During the chase, the kidnappers panicked and ran into the bush, abandoning their victim, but the security operatives gave chase which resulted in a shootout, leading to the death of one of the kidnappers while the others escaped.

 The Ondo State Police Command Spokesman, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, saying;
“Immediately the command received the information about the monarch’s wife’s abduction, a team of policemen went after the kidnappers in conjunction with the local hunters."
He also revealed Grace was unhurt and efforts are being made to catch up with the rest of the gang who got away.
Posted by at 1/17/2017 02:05:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts