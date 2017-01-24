Kidnapped students, staff of Turkish School regain freedom after 11 days in captivity

They were released on Tuesday evening, January 24th. One of the parents told Channels Television that ransom worth millions was paid through a negotiator and the gunmen gave the assurance that the victims would be released.
The eight students and staff were abducted from the school premises by unknown gunmen. According to staff of the school, the gunmen gained entrance through the back fence of the school, escaping through the swamp.
Men of the Nigeria Police and the anti-kidnapping team of the Ogun State Police Command, have since been on the trail of the abductors.
5 comments:
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Wow...
Freedom at last!
Thank God Miss Katsina, Fatima Goje's sextape & pics circulates on IG (Must-see)
Plsss schools esp boarding shd beef up security o no be mopol but high tech armed officials..
Dey can collect big school fees dey shd protect our children o.God will not let us bd victims..thank God for deliverance
We thank God for their life's . May the Lord protect our children from the hands of kidnappers and ritual killers IJN
Post a Comment