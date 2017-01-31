LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Kenyan woman puts up photo of cheating husband on a national newspaper

A Kenyan lady, Wanjiru Kamami who is tired of her husband's cheating decided to embarrass him by putting up his photo on a national newspaper, warning young ladies about his marital status. Read the translated version of the advert below
"This is to inform the general public that the person whose photograph appears above is the husband to Wanjiru Kamami (Shiro) since 1982, (sic) therefore if you see him getting lied to with school girls or young women at the market, tell him to go home or call my number 0751993571"
