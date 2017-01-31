Kenyan woman puts up photo of cheating husband on a national newspaper

A Kenyan lady, Wanjiru Kamami who is tired of her husband's cheating decided to embarrass him by putting up his photo on a national newspaper, warning young ladies about his marital status. Read the translated version of the advert below
"This is to inform the general public that the person whose photograph appears above is the husband to Wanjiru Kamami (Shiro) since 1982, (sic) therefore if you see him getting lied to with school girls or young women at the market, tell him to go home or call my number 0751993571"
9 comments:
Wow. No chill @ all. D guy is looking too young t be married 35yrs ago.
Lol.
Chai
Tbc will overtake bitcoin soon so if you missed bitcoin don't miss tbc buy at cheap price from me and sell at higher price to others. 500tbc for just 250k contact me on 09024360475
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
haha
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lols... This woman is really living out her marriage vow - for better, for worse.
Hahahhahahahhahah,ride on.
This woman is mean
Post a Comment