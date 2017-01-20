Kenyan woman burns herself to death after son drops out of school

Amazingly, her eight months old baby who was sleeping in the bedroom when she set herself ablaze was rescued alive. Although, before she committed the act, neighbors said she had complained about her son who was disrespectful to her and had gotten involved in several criminal activities.
One of the neighbours, Mwangi Kamau, was also quoted to have said:
‘She was very disturbed by her son’s decision to drop out of school recently with no valid reason.'Speaking on the tragic incident, Alex Ng’ang’a from Subukia Commanding Police Division, said:
‘Well-wishers and neighbors broke into the house to rescue the deceased but it was difficult because the fire was spreading fast. They, however, managed to rescue the baby who is in stable condition.’ he said
