Kenyan MP tells women to deny their husbands sex if they don’t register to vote

A Kenyan opposition MP has urged her fellow women to deprive their husband of enjoying their conjugal right until they register to vote ahead of August's general election.
Speaking at the Costal City of Mombasa on Monday to kick-start a month-long nationwide drive to register millions of new voters ahead of the August 8 polls, Mishi Mboko, a Mombasa representative said women should withhold sex until their men get their valid voter ID cards.
'Women, if your husband has not been registered as a voter, you deny him a little and tell him to go get registered and then come back and enjoy the game.'
According to the parliamentarian, she said sex was a powerful motivator and that registering in large numbers was the opposition's best bet for beating the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta on election day.
It can also be recalled that in 2009, Kenyan women launched a week-long sex strike in order to protest infighting, in the then Unity government and force political leaders to work together for the common good.
5 comments:
Dat one can never be possible.😊😊😊
See thinking faculty o
...merited happiness
Who dem dey do! their husbands go go meet another woman.
onuku..u really wanna break people's home..u knw ur fellow country people ar so obsess about sex nd u ar u givin d ladies dis crazy advice
