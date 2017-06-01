Kenyan lady bites off lover's wife's ear and swallows it during a fight

Speaking to Star news on the incident, the lady said the mistress laughed at her and said she was going to take her husband from her. This got her angry and made them to fight.
"She laughed at me saying she had taken my husband away. I got angry and we began fighting. She bit my ear and swallowed the piece. I don't know what is wrong with my husband because whenever he comes back, he complains that he is sexually starved and hungry. He acts very abnormally. His parents have asked him to end the relationship with the 40-year old woman but my 27-year old husband has refused to heed their call," she said.
No comments:
Post a Comment