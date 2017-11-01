Kenyan couple living in agony after the disappearance of their three children

The missing children identified as Peter Kagetha 11, Samuel Kagunya 4 and Beatrice Wanjiku 1, are reported to have left their home at Ngomongo area at about 7pm living no trace.
According to their parents, Mr. Paul Mbugua and Beth Wanjiku, they said they had left the children at home in the morning, but on getting back at around 8pm same day, they did not find them at home.
After inquiring from neighbours about the children’s whereabouts, the parents were informed that they were seen living the compound together. But on the following day, they were informed that three children with similar descriptions were spotted walking kilometers away.
The traumatized parents who were left with no other option, have now reported the matter to Njatha-ini, Marurui Police Posts, Kasarani Police Station and Kiambu Police Post.
Source: Nairobi News
