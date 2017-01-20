Kenya, Rwanda ban poultry from Uganda over bird flu outbreak

Kenyan and Rwandan authorities on Wednesday said they have banned poultry products from neighbouring Uganda, where a virulent H5 strain of avian flu has broken out.
On Sunday, January 15, 2017, Uganda's agriculture ministry announced that it had detected avian flu among migratory birds, saying that it had since spread to a few domestic birds, a statement which led to Kenya and Uganda boycotting from poultry import from the neighboring country.
In a separate statement released by both countries, Kenya's agriculture cabinet secretary, Willy Bett said: 'The government banned the importation of poultry and poultry products from Uganda with immediate effect.'
While Christine Kanyandekwe from the Rwanda's agricultural department was also quoted to have said:
'Rwanda has put in place measures to prevent the disease. We have temporarily halted the import of poultry and poultry products.'
No comments:
Post a Comment