Kendall Jenner denies having plastic surgery and getting lip fillers like sister Kylie

Kendall's lips have recently been looking like her sister, Kylie's own recently but she has attributed her looks to make up done by her sister Kylie.
Her subscription app on Wednesday included a piece reacting to rumors that she had deleted her Instagram account in November because of surgery she underwent in November 2016.
'It's all so exhausting,' Kendall, 21, said. 'As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.'
'I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it's the occasional obvious red—and when I say never, I mean even when I'm doing a nude lip, it's basically just gloss!' she insisted.
Anyway, I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing....... All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction—look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!' I was like, this is CRAZY.'
'I found this Instagram page devoted to Kardashian bashing and it has a lot of followers,' she revealed.
'It was upsetting me for me to look at because this person dedicated an entire page to just dissing the whole family and being like, 'These people suck.'
She concluded: 'People forget that they're talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.'
THEIR CUP OF TEA
Ya'll should leave the girl alone. That's one kardashan with charisma. Of course haters don't seem to see good potentials in people but will rather prefer see the wrongs.
