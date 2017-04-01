"I was wondering when these would start showing up. Without fail... Everytime my birthday arrives. sigh. I can tell this is from a place of "love" though, that's why I blurred out the name. #SeeMeSeeTrouble #PostAndDeleteIn this part of the world, no matter how successful a woman is, if you're not married, some people just have no regards...almost as if they feel sorry for you. Lol. The pressure! But some folks forget, everyone's time/destiny is different. We can't all be wives and mothers in our 20s. Some women want to be all that and more! 😉
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 4 January 2017
Kemi Adetiba shares message from fan, who hopes she gets an engagement ring as she clocks 37
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/04/2017 09:04:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment