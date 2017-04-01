LIS

Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Kemi Adetiba shares message from fan, who hopes she gets an engagement ring as she clocks 37

The movie director, who directed the biggest Nollywood movie of all time, The Wedding Party, will turn 37 in a few days and saw this message from a fan which she shared, writing "
"I was wondering when these would start showing up. Without fail... Everytime my birthday arrives. sigh. I can tell this is from a place of "love" though, that's why I blurred out the name. #SeeMeSeeTrouble #PostAndDelete
In this part of the world, no matter how successful a woman is, if you're not married, some people just have no regards...almost as if they feel sorry for you. Lol. The pressure! But some folks forget, everyone's time/destiny is different. We can't all be wives and mothers in our 20s. Some women want to be all that and more! 😉
