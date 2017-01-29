LIS

LIS

Sunday, 29 January 2017

Karrueche wears anti-Trump t.shirt with his face on it

She shared the photo on her instagrama page...
Posted by at 1/29/2017 11:28:00 am

2 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Who is she huh?ANOTHER CHRIS BROWN FUCK AN GO.is she an America huh?SHAMELESS IDIOTS NO WONDER THEY ARE AFRAID OF PAPA TRUMP SO THAT HE WON'T OPEN THEIR HISTORY BOOK. Better go back to where u came from because no idiot will stop the immigration ban.















#sad indeed

29 January 2017 at 11:35
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Who is she huh?ANOTHER CHRIS BROWN FUCK AN GO.is she an America huh?SHAMELESS IDIOTS NO WONDER THEY ARE AFRAID OF PAPA TRUMP SO THAT HE WON'T OPEN THEIR HISTORY BOOK. Better go back to where u came from because no idiot will stop the immigration ban.















#sad indeed

29 January 2017 at 11:35

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts