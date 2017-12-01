Juliet Ibrahim defends Mr Eazi... Nigerian Twitter roasts them both

It's
over 12 hours now and mr Eazi is still the number one trending topic on
Nigerian twitter over a comment he made last night saying, 'Ghana's
influence on present day "Naija
Sound" cannot be over emphasized'.
Nigerians on Twitter have been roasting him and now, Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has entered the mix. She tweeted her support for Mr Eazi saying, 'Some naija sound is azonto inspired, alkaida inspired, hi-life
inspired,even if u hear "mad over you" you'll think it's a Ghanaian singing'.
With this, she played herself as Nigerians with zero chills on Twitter began dragging her....
