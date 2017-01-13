Judge suspends sentencing as fuel subsidy convict ‘faints’ in court

The presiding judge this morning convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Ms Adaoha Ugo-Nnadi, and their company Ontario Oil and Gas on an eight-count amended charge of N1.9 billion oil fraud.
The duo and their company were dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC. They allegedly obtained the sum of N340 million by false pretence from the Federal Government purporting the money to be subsidy payable to Ontario Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited.
