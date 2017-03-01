Jose Mourinho attacks former club Chelsea, says they are being given 'special privileges' in title race

Man u's win was the club's third win in eight days and Mourinho says his side's poor first half was due to the grueling fixture list but on the other hand, Chelsea have three games in ten days, the last of which is against Tottenham on Wednesday and Mourinho feels it's an unfair situation.
Speaking after the match to press, Mourinho said :
‘In relation to Tottenham vs Chelsea I hope it’s an amazing football match because they’re two amazing teams that have been given privileges that nobody else has,’ said Mourinho.
‘They’re fresh, so let’s go for a big match'A journalist suggested to Mourinho that his team had been benefiting from refereeing decisions lately, hence his team's change of fortunes but the Man U manager was having none of it
"If you speak about the decisions, Manchester United are the champions of wrong decisions, Which decisions? My decisions to play Mata at half-time and Rashford later? Thank you very much."After a journalist interjected it was the referee's decisions that enabled Man U's win, Mourinho added:
"No, not at all. When I play at home I have in my office every details, at half-time I can watch, after the match I watch immediately, I know immediately the Zlatan goal against Middlesbrough is a goal, I know it is a penalty on Rashford minute 76, I know immediately. But when I play away I don't have access to that so I cannot comment on that decision, I cannot comment also on Kouyate tackle on Mkhitaryan, I cannot comment."
