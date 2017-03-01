LIS

Tuesday, 3 January 2017

Jigawa state House of Assembly speaker impeached

The speaker of the Jigawa state House of Assembly, Idris Garba pictured left, has been impeached. According to reports, he was impeached this morning following allegations of gross misconduct and misappropriation of funds. Isa Idris of Gwaram State Constituency, has been elected new speaker.
5 comments:

Carina K Jacob said...

Ok oh!

3 January 2017 at 17:39
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

No room for corrupt practices in this administration,servers him right 👍🏽




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

3 January 2017 at 17:40
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story! THEY DON IMPEACH him FOR NOT BEING A TOY IN THE HAND OF THEIR SCAM GOVERNOR. Who the hell is fooling who huh?
Freeborn hiss.



















#sad indeed

3 January 2017 at 17:40
Arsenal Firstlady said...

Na them sabi. Thieves holding the country hostage.

3 January 2017 at 17:55
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

It's a season of house of assembly impeachment I see...


Long Live LIB

3 January 2017 at 18:05

