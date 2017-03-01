Jigawa state House of Assembly speaker impeached

The speaker of the Jigawa state House of Assembly, Idris Garba pictured left, has been impeached. According to reports, he was impeached this morning following allegations of gross misconduct and misappropriation of funds. Isa Idris of Gwaram State Constituency, has been elected new speaker.
5 comments:
Ok oh!
No room for corrupt practices in this administration,servers him right 👍🏽
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Story! THEY DON IMPEACH him FOR NOT BEING A TOY IN THE HAND OF THEIR SCAM GOVERNOR. Who the hell is fooling who huh?
Freeborn hiss.
#sad indeed
Na them sabi. Thieves holding the country hostage.
It's a season of house of assembly impeachment I see...
Long Live LIB
Post a Comment