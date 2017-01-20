Jessica Nkechi McGraa: "She was unhappy and wanted a new life days before her death" Witness testifies

Nely Ellis (pictured right) told the court that Jessica failed to answer messages after their day out last February. Two days later her half-naked body was found on the floor of her rented apartment.
The court heard the women met only once after Jessica contacted Nely through her online sex adverts.
Jessica, whose working name was Bianca agreed to rent a property from Nely where she could meet men in Inverness. Nely added:
"I trusted her — she was nice."
Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Jessica leaving her Aberdeen home and getting into a taxi with murder accused Bala Chinda. The pair returned to the flat 30 minutes later. The mother of one was never seen alive again.
The footage also showed the taxi returning to Union Terrace just after 1pm on February 11 where the pair emerge and appear to go towards the flat.
Chinda, 26, denies raping and strangling Jessica and trying to defeat justice by getting rid of her key and phones.
Meanwhile, jury resumed deliberations to consider its verdict. The trial, which was overseen by Lord Beckett, has heard evidence from range of other witnesses.
During the close of the trial the jury heard speeches from Advocate Depute Paul Kearney and defence counsel Ian Duguid QC.
In his speech, Mr Kearney described Mrs McGraa as a “young woman with a lot to live for”.
He also told the court Chinda had been “intent on sex” – but had been “unable” to get the money to pay for it.
Meanwhile, Mr Duguid said in his speech to the jury that his client should be acquitted of murdering and raping the sex worker.
Source: Evening Express UK
No comments:
Post a Comment