Jessica Nkechi McGraa murder trial: I thought she was working in a jewelry shop - Bimbo tells court

Bala Chinda, 26, is currently on trial for the rape and murder of Ms McGraa, 36, at her home on February 11, 2016.
The court heard that Bimbo Ouiawe had never met any of her 'adopted' daughter’s friends in Aberdeen although she had spoken to a man, believed to be Patrick Dignam, who the escort was dating at the time.
She told officers in a statement: "She said that she was going to marry him.
In the statement read out to the court Miss Ouiawe told police: “Jessica would keep regular contact with her brother and sisters by phone. I knew that she would send money to her family.
The 50-year-old woman also told the police officer that she was under the impression that her daughter worked as a manager in a jewellery store in Aberdeen.
She said she even had business cards made up with the shop name printed on the front. She told police:
"For the past three years I thought that Jessica was working in this shop in Aberdeen.”The Nigerian woman also said she looked after Miss McGraa’s son and was effectively his grandparent. She said his mother w
ould visit them at her home for a few days every month and for no longer than a week at a time.
She told police that she believed the mother-of-one owned two iPhones and one of them was "always ringing".
2 comments:
